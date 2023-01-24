Bitter Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow, with Snow Shower Chances Returning Tomorrow Night into Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shoes the cold front sitting right on our doorstep this evening. This is expected to pass through the region over the next couple of hours, and eventually allow cloud cover to clear out of the region later tonight. High pressure is expected to build into the region briefly tomorrow, allowing for mostly sunny skies to start the day, before our next low-pressure system brings cloud cover back to the area tomorrow afternoon and evening.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies clear out, leaving us with clear skies for most of the early morning hours, and sunny skies by sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits below and above zero across the county. Northwesterly winds are expected to remain gusty through the overnight hours, continuing to funnel colder air into the region, but winds will also work to add an additional wind chill to the air going into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Feels-like temperatures are expected to quickly fall back into the single digits below zero later tonight. If you have any plans that take you outside tonight, definitely make sure to dress with extra layers, and plan on some of the coldest feeling air of the season during the overnight hours tonight. By tomorrow morning, feels-like temperatures are still expected to be in the teens below zero, so make sure to dress the kids extra warm for the bus stop tomorrow morning.

Feels-Like Temperatures (7 AM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures tomorrow do eventually warm up into the lower to mid-teens depending on where you are. Northwesterly winds could still be gusty during the morning hours but are expected to lighten up by the afternoon. Cloud cover will also be increasing, resulting in cloudy skies to end the day and snow shower activity right on our doorstep once again.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire county beginning tomorrow evening, continuing through early Friday morning. While the bulk of the heavier snow shower activity looks to fall during the overnight hours and into the morning hours of Thursday, snow showers will still be present during the afternoon, continuing to add to slippery travel expected. The other concern with this system will be the winds. Since this will likely be a light fluffy snow to start, and progressively transition to a heavier wet snow, we’ll have to watch for blowing snow being a concern for much of the day. Easterly winds are expected to be gusty Thursday, eventually shifting into the northwest Thursday night. Blowing snow could continue to be a concern into the morning hours of Friday until winds calm down across the county.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast for updated information. Have a great evening, and stay warm!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.