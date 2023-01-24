Broken Fluorescent Bulbs Containing Mercury Launch Cleanup Efforts for VRF

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Valley Recycling Facility in Frenchville is still cleaning up after a significant number of fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury were disposed of improperly and shattered.

Ray Demoranville, Supervisor of Valley Recycling Facility says any products containing mercury, like fluorescent bulbs must be declared to the facility staff upon arrival, as special care must be taken to ensure they are properly recycled.

“We have special boxes with plastic lining in them and they go in there unbroken. We don’t accept them if they’re broken. And then we mark it down for DEP and then all the boxes get sent out and they recycle them.”

Demoranville says he’s not aware of who improperly disposed of the bulbs is at this time, but they are looking into it. If discovered, they will be on the hook for the bill which is estimated to be 10s of thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
Here is a story I did with Phil Faulkner when he was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of...
Phil Faulkner tribute story
Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament
Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year
Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Methamphetamine)
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Snowplow generic
Presque Isle Conducting Snow Removal Monday Night

Latest News

Dog Licensing Deadline
Dog License Deadline January 31st
Dog Licensing Deadline
Dog Licensing Deadline
Sledding the County: Ice Safety
Sledding the County: Ice Safety
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle