Dog License Deadline January 31st

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

January is almost over, and that means time is running out to register your dog. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

They say owning a pet is full of responsibilities and one of those responsibilities when owning a dog is ensuring that it is properly licensed with the state each January.

“Its important for several reasons, it is the law, the law in the state of Maine requires that you register your dog every year. January 31st it’s important, otherwise you will be assessed a penalty. It’s not the municipality that assesses the penalty, it’s the state of Maine.”

Luke Dyer, Town Manager for Van Buren says dog licenses help accomplish a few different things, like slowing the spread of rabies.

“The most important part of having the dogs registered is that we know that it’s been vaccinated. Its for the safety of the community. It helps narrow down the rabies population, obviously. A lot of people let their dogs roam in their own yards and animals were getting attacked by rabied raccoons or other animals, it’s dangerous not good for the public, so it is important to make that happen.”

When applying for a dog license in the state, Proof of Rabies Vaccination is required to be shown along with contact information for your Veterinarian, and whether or not the dog has been spayed or neutered. Dyer went on to say registering your dog can also help them find their way home if they were to become lost.

“It does assist in the animal control officer side in case your dog ends up becoming at large, it happens, sometimes they get excited, they run outside, they get away from home. If an animal control officer finds your dog it helps assist the animal control officer to return your dogs home safely.”

Maine law states that dog licenses cost 6 dollars for dogs that are spayed or neutered, and 11 dollars if they aren’t. However any dogs licensed after January 31st will incur an additional 25 dollar fee.

“Some of that money ends up helping offset animal control officer fees, it also helps care for injured animals if the animal control officer finds an injured dog that’s been struck by a vehicle or something like that, it helps offset the cost of taking the dog to a vet so it can get proper treatment.”

Dyer wants to remind folks that you do have until January 31st to ensure that your dog is properly licensed.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
Here is a story I did with Phil Faulkner when he was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of...
Phil Faulkner tribute story
Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament
Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year
Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Methamphetamine)
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Snowplow generic
Presque Isle Conducting Snow Removal Monday Night

Latest News

Dog Licensing Deadline
Dog Licensing Deadline
Sledding the County: Ice Safety
Sledding the County: Ice Safety
Valley Recycling Facility Cleanup
Broken Fluorescent Bulbs Containing Mercury Launch Cleanup Efforts for VRF
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle