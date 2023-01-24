Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
Here is a story I did with Phil Faulkner when he was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of...
Phil Faulkner tribute story
Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament
Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year
Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Methamphetamine)
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Snowplow generic
Presque Isle Conducting Snow Removal Monday Night

Latest News

The Virginia school teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but has been released and is...
Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
A California woman finally gets the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago.
Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty