Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!
She turns six on Tuesday.
Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.
Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.
Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.
The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.
