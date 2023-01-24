More Scattered Snow Showers Tomorrow, Before Sunshine Returns for Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We’ve seen quite a mild month so far this January. Looking back at some of the high temperatures we’ve seen this month, 20 out of the 23 days this month have seen high temperatures above average. While it has varied in how much above average temperatures have climbed, overall, the trend has been 5-10 degrees above average going through the month. Over the next few days, colder air is expected to work back into the region, resulting in a couple of below average days mixed in with more above average days.

January in Review (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows low pressure continuing to push its way north and east and out into the Atlantic. This will eventually bring the snow shower activity that we’ve seen over southern areas today to an end, and some breaks in the clouds possible by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow shapes up to be another mostly cloudy day as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This will spark off some snow showers and possible snow squalls going into the afternoon hours tomorrow. These snow showers aren’t expected to last long, with snow showers tapering off and skies beginning to clear out late tomorrow evening. Wednesday looks to be the pick day of the week in terms of sunshine, however temperatures are expected to be chilly thanks to northwesterly winds.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover sticking around through the rest of the overnight hours. While some breaks in the clouds are possible during the overnight hours but will only work to cool temperatures off compared to what we would have seen if skies remained mostly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper teens for most spots. Some places over western parts of the county could fall back into the mid-teens. Northwesterly winds are expected to be gusty during the overnight hours, which will also help cooler air work into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at tomorrow, cloud cover once again sticks around across the county, with snow showers expected to work through during the afternoon hours. These showers could produce a quick coating to as much as a half inch possible. This could make travel a bit tricky tomorrow afternoon, so plan on leaving a few extra minutes to get where you’re trying to go. High temperatures tomorrow will climb back up into the upper 20s and lower 30s county wide. Westerly winds are still expected to be gusty tomorrow and will shift back into the north during the afternoon. This could result in some blowing snow still being a concern during the day tomorrow, especially in prone areas.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Skies begin to clear out tomorrow night as high pressure looks to build into the region. This will leave us with a clear, but chilly start across the county. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm system, while temperatures will struggle to warm up through the afternoon. High temperatures Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper single digits and lower teens after overnight lows in the single digits below and above zero across the county. Northwesterly winds are expected to be lighter Wednesday, but will still be enough to funnel colder air into the region.

Wednesday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.