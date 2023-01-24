People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle

By Isaac Potter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many gathered in front of the Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle on Sunday for the Line Up for Life event. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

It was cold out on Sunday in Presque Isle, but it didn’t stop many people from taking part in the lineup for Life event. The event was held by the Pregnancy Care Center of Aroostook, and is an event that is a recognition of human life Sunday.

Charlis Sullivan, Executive Director of Pregnancy Care Center of Aroostook: “It is something that our president Ronald Reagan declared eleven years after the passage of Roe v Wade to recognize lives lost, and just to mourn the lives of those who are lost, and a time for prayer, and a time for solidarity.”

This annual event is held every year around the country. Local events are held in Presque Isle and Houlton. This year marked the first year of Roe V Wade being overturned, after 49 years of the law being in place in the United States. Ayo Isaacs is a local physician, and a board member of the Pregnancy Care Center, and says this line up for life event is to help share their message and help those in need.

Ayo Isaacs: “Probably not the best Sunday to be doing an outdoor line up for life, but all the more to show that no matter the cost. We are passionate about standing for life, just like Jesus Christ himself would be. This is the life God himself created, and we are just standing to be counted that we believe in life. Life at any stage, life before is still life, life right up into 100 years and counting is still life, and all life is precious to God.”

A few churches around the County, along with a few individuals came out to support during the event. Sullivan says what makes this event so special is seeing people come together and stand united.

Charlis Sullivan: “One heart in Christ declaring life is life. This is an awakening to say that life is life and together we are going to stand up and we are going to say that it matters. It matters to us, because we are ambassadors for Christ. And it matters because we are made in the image of God.”

Isaac Potter News Source 8.

