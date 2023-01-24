Scattered Snow Showers This Afternoon with A Return to the Sunshine Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off with some snow showers developing in the county. Most of the activity did remain to our south. We will have some chances for scattered snow showers developing by the afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system responsible for yesterday’s snow showers now well off to our east. Clouds did stick around overnight and into this morning. A cold front to our northwest will advance into the county by this afternoon, bringing in cooler air and the scattered snow showers. Timing things out for you, clouds will increase throughout the morning. Scattered snow showers will develop by the early afternoon. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for these to escalate into a snow quall. At best they will bring a quick coating of accumulation on the roadways. That could also make for some slick spots, so this will be something you will want to keep in mind heading out the door this afternoon. Once we do head into the evening, clouds will increase fairly quickly.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

As clouds continue to clear out, it will allow our low temperatures to fall back below the zero degree mark. The coolest spots will be to the west as they will lose the cloud cover first. With the potential for gusty winds, our feels like temperatures will likely fall back into the teens below zero. You will want to bundle up heading out this evening.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Plenty of sunshine will develop for the daytime tomorrow as high pressure makes a brief return to the county. Because temperatures will likely start off below the zero degree mark tomorrow morning it will take a while for high temperatures to make it into the lower teens. Clouds will increase quickly overnight ahead of our next system on Thursday. Already ahead of this system, the National Weather Service has placed the county in a Winter Storm Watch through Thursday evening. Models are consistent with the leading edge of the snow developing by the early morning hours. We will of course continue to monitor this for you throughout this week,.

