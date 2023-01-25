4-day-old baby, 6-year-old child die in apartment fire in Mississippi

Gulfport Fire Department officials say there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but...
Gulfport Fire Department officials say there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are investigating whether they were working at the time of the fire.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 4-day-old infant and 6-year-old child died in an apartment fire in Mississippi early Wednesday morning, WLOX reports.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the children as Vashun Viverette, 6, and Kakashi Audrey. Kakashi was just born Jan. 21.

Vashun died at Memorial Hospital from smoke inhalation at 4:20 a.m., and Kakashi died at Singing River Gulfport from smoke inhalation at 5:30 a.m.

The father of the family is stable, but the mother is listed in critical condition.

Two other children, ages 4 and 2, who were in the apartment are also in the hospital. The 4-year-old is stable, but the 2-year-old is in critical condition and was moved to a hospital in New Orleans.

Two other men who tried to help during the fire were also taken to the hospital.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the apartment did have smoke detectors, but witnesses and firefighters do not remember hearing them.

Officials say the fire was not weather-related.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a story I did with Phil Faulkner when he was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of...
Phil Faulkner tribute story
Caribou Boys Basketball 2023
Picking Up Right Where They Left Off, The Caribou Vikings Boys Team Are A Team To Watch For
Feels-Like Temperatures (7 AM Wednesday)
Bitter Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow, with Snow Shower Chances Returning Tomorrow Night into Thursday
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving

Latest News

Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with...
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest ‘may take some time’
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
At least 2 dead from knife attack on German train, news agency says
Phoenix police rescued a tiger cub they said a man was trying to sell on social media. (Phoenix...
Man tried to sell tiger on social media, police say
Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies