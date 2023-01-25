One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash

(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.

