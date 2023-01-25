Picking Up Right Where They Left Off, The Caribou Vikings Boys Team Are A Team To Watch For

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) -The Caribou Vikings Boys’ Basketball Team picked up right where they left off at the end of last season. They are taking the momentum they gained late in the year and are already putting together some great wins this season.

With the team clicking on both offense and defense, this could end up being a special year for them. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Liam Dee:” I’m feeling really good, we got a really good group of guys this year and were looking like we’re gonna be able to be competitive this year”.

Avery Thibodeau:” I think we’re going to make a statement this year, like we already kind of made a statement but, i think teams are going to be shocked by the end of the year and the results we come up with”.

Matching the Win total, they had last season and with many more games to go, The Caribou Vikings Boys Basketball team is defining the phrase, flipping the script as they made themselves to be a fierce opponent in the class b north.

Liam Dee:” Well a lot of guys coming back from last year with only losing two seniors, so we were able to kind of build of where we stopped there and stopped in the summer, so that really helped”.

Kyle Corrigan:” A lot of these guys got thrown into the fire last year as far as varsity play. But you know like i said they bought into the system, they got a lot better as the year went on, things started to click towards the end of the year, we started playing really good basketball the last three or four weeks, carried over into the summer, I think a lot of guys took that ending of the season with them. (dissolves to) But i just think they matured a ton; they realized what it takes to get to the level they want to be at and they done all the right things to get there so far”.

One of the key reasons for their turnaround is on offense, with their ability to light up the scoreboard. Head Coach Kyle Corrigan says it’s important to stay balanced on the offensive side.

Henry Hebert:” I feel like we can turn it on or when we get our heads right, any given moment we can just take over a game”.

Kyle Corrigan:” We have a lot of potential offensively you know we talked the other day and we said, we don’t need anybody to score 20 points a game for us, but we need a lot of balance. we got to have three, four guys in double digits every single night and it doesn’t have to be the same guys, but we gotta have three or four guys stepping up every single night getting us double digits so”.

With the positives comes room for improvement, whether it’s working well together as a team or developing the necessary skills

Avery Thibodeau:” Probably staying together, cause were all very like; we all feel like we can be that guy, we all just need to buy into our roles and i feel like we can do a really good job if we can buy in”.

Kyle Corrigan:” The offensive rebounding and the turnovers, if we can really turn those two things around and we’ve done a really good job; we know, we’ve talked about it, we still got to get better at both of those areas so i really do think if we can clean up those two areas, we got a really good shot to make some noise”.

Coach Corrigan adds this team will be one of the deeper teams they’ve had. and if the team can sure up the issues it has on the floor, the Vikings could be a team to watch for in February.

Jonathon Eigenmann, newssource sports.

