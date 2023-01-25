Plenty of Sunshine to Start With Widespread Snow Developing Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the county during the morning hours. Once they did exit the region, we were able to see some more sunshine. The sunshine will continue for a brief period today, before clouds will once again increase.

The cold front that brought us the snow showers and the cooler air is continuing to makes its way to the south. High pressure has now briefly gained back control of our weather pattern allowing some sunshine to fill back in, but as skies became clear it has allowed our temperatures to continue to drop. Most spots are now into the lower single digits. That does not factor in the wind chills, so you will want to bundle up heading out this morning. Even by the time we head into the afternoon,

Even though we will see the sunshine today, the National Weather Service has placed the county in winter storm warning through the early morning hours of Friday. Going hour by hour for you. the best chance for seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. By the time we head into the afternoon, we will be looking at a mixture of sun and clouds as this next system advances quickly from our southwest. By the evening commute, we will remain dry, but all of us will be blanketed in the cloud cover. The leading edge of the snow will not develop until mid to late evening. I am expecting thing to start off fairly light before moderate to heavy bands blanket the county. This is where the greatest impacts will be with this system. Bands will continue to remain moderate into the early morning hours of tomorrow. As the snow continues to fall, overnight lows will fall back into the single digits.

In terms of accumulation from this storm, the highest totals will remain to the north based on where the heavy bands will set themselves up the longest. Most of us see over a foot. As you travel further south, those totals will drop off because we are looking at the potential for a mixing line to develop based on temperatures having a better chance of making it past the freezing mark. High temperatures for the rest of us will wind up in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Plenty more chances for snow showers will occur through the end of the 8 day with cooler temperatures continuing. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

