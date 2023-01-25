Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou

Fire at Pike County Detention Center (MGN)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Newssource 8 is making the public aware of a now a second structure fire in downtown Caribou right now, near Sweden Street. Fire crews are on scene. Fire officials urge extreme caution and for public to try to stay away from that area as this emergency situation is currently happening.

Update:

We have been fielding calls of county community members wanting to help in a majority of ways and resources. That is still to be determined. We will have more on that information later. Several fire departments still on scene.

Right now we’re hearing a potential loss of animal lives. Several crews still on scene. We are also learning about challenges to water sources. Newssource 8 has crews there.

The site is confirmed to a building located at 273 Sweden Street in Caribou and that an animal may be inside.

Washburn and Limestone have been called in to assist...

