Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she was topless and destroyed a statue of Jesus.(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) - Police said a woman wearing no shirt or bra broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota and destroyed a statue of Jesus.

Fargo police said they responded to a call at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a topless woman damaging property. When officers arrived, they said they saw a woman running across the street but were able to detain her.

According to court documents, the woman also had no shoes on. Police identified her as 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds.

Officers said Reynolds was not able to answer basic questions and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The Rev. Riley Durkin provided security camera footage to authorities, and court documents state it showed Reynolds enter the church and knock over a potted plant before making her way to a large Jesus statue on the wall.

The statue was ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor. The woman on the video can be seen leaving shortly after that.

Police reached out to Monsignor Joseph Goering for an estimated cost of damage. He said he was unsure of the exact value, but a similar statue was found online at a price of $11,500.

Reynolds was being held at the Cass County Jail and was set to make her first court appearance Wednesday. Officials also issued an additional warrant for Reynolds after she was accused of assaulting Essentia Health Emergency Room staff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Fires 25 JAN 2023
Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou
Here is a story I did with Phil Faulkner when he was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of...
Phil Faulkner tribute story
Caribou Boys Basketball 2023
Picking Up Right Where They Left Off, The Caribou Vikings Boys Team Are A Team To Watch For
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle

Latest News

Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest may take time
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square cooperative residential building in the Kenwood...
1 dead, 6 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, Jan. 20,...
Jill Biden donates inaugural wear, face masks to Smithsonian
First lady Jill Biden remarks on the donation Wednesday at the Smithsonian.
First lady Jill Biden donates inaugural garb to Smithsonian