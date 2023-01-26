Caribou FD Battles Two Blazes That Displaced Several Families

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Two fires displaced some families Wednesday Morning in the City of Caribou. The fires started within a few hours of each other.

The fire that started on Water Street, was called into Caribou Fire department very early in the morning and leveled the building that stood here.

The fire, which started shortly before 2am on Wednesday at this home at 4 water street in caribou displaced several families According to the American Red Cross.

“Our American red Cross disaster action team in Northern Maine are on the scene and have been there since this morning, they are assisting several families following that multi family fire involving multiple buildings on both water street and Sweden street in Caribou” says Jennifer Costa, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross.

The building had been home to many businesses over the years, including Sweet Dreams Candy Shop and Tail’s End Pet Grooming. The building also had apartments above the retail space. Caribou Fire responded with mutual aid from Limestone and Washburn Fire departments.

No fatalities have been reported, though Caribou Fire Department says one occupant was injured. WAGM Spoke with Caribou Fire Captain Brian Lajoie who says that occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When WAGM arrived on scene shortly after 9AM this morning, the fire was still going with heavy smoke billowing out of remnants of the building. The State Fire Marshalls office arrived on scene early Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

While Caribou Fire Department was still battling the fire on water street, a call came into Caribou Fire for a structure fire at 273 Sweden Street, a single family home according to Caribou Fire. Black smoke filled the sky as traffic was diverted around the situation. Caribou Fire Department cleared the Scene at approximately 1PM. The cause of that fire is also undetermined at this time, and no fatalities or injuries have been reported. Upon learning of the fires, the American Red Cross stepped in to help those affected.

“What we want folks to know is that the Red Cross has opened a reception center, its located at our caribou office and we welcome anyone who’s home has been impacted by this fire to come to the office, get warm, have something to eat, charge your electronics and then connect with our case workers about disaster relief services that are available to help meet their immediate needs. This could involve any number of services including financial assistance, comfort kits which are those essential toiletry items, blankets as well as disaster related health, mental health and spiritual care services.” says Costa.

According to the State Fire Marshall’s Office 12 individuals have been displaced due to these fires, and the American Red Cross did say seven families have come forward seeking services at this time. According to Halfway Home Pet Rescue a number of animals have been affected by this fire, with 7 cats missing and an unknown number of dogs. Descriptions of some of the missing animals are available on Halfway Home’s Facebook Page.

WAGM will continue to monitor this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.