Clearing Skies Overnight Tonight Results in Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures for Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After heavy snow during the overnight hours continued into this morning, warmer air was able to work its way into southern and central parts of the county. This resulted in rain showers as this system exited the region late this morning, which also helped to reduce snowfall totals over the southern part of the county. Snowfall reports from other posts in the county show how most places further north and west were closer to, if not over a foot of snow where they were able to stay all snow for this event. Working further south, snowfall totals do drop off a bit, with some of the lower reports also being reported before the event was done earlier this morning.

Snowfall Amounts (From Today) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure now sitting off to the east of the county. This will continue to track east overnight tonight, allowing for skies to clear out going into tomorrow morning. Westerly winds are also expected to bring cooler air back into the region, leaving us with chilly temperatures going through the day Friday. Saturday features another weak area of low pressure bringing more scattered snow showers to the region during the day. Artic air looks to build in for the second half of the weekend, and remain in place going into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the rest of the overnight hours, skies are expected to clear out through the rest of this evening. Any snow shower activity out there right now will quickly taper off, and westerly winds will help to clear skies out going into tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits and lower teens. Like I mentioned before, westerly winds will continue to be gusty, which could create blowing snow concerns over northern and western parts of the county, however places further south and east have less of a chance of seeing any blowing snow thanks to the mixed precip that came through the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day tomorrow shows plenty of sunshine for the county through the afternoon. Cloud cover begins to increase once again late Friday night out ahead of our next weak disturbance looking to impact the region Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the mid to upper teens. I think most spots will struggle to reach the lower 20s, as westerly winds still remain gusty through much of the day. Winds are finally expected to lighten up tomorrow night ahead of our next system working in for Saturday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast, which will be posted here later this evening. Have a great evening, and stay warm!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.