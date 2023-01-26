County Officials are blowing the whistle on cancer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - If you have attended any basketball games this week you might have noticed officials using pink whistles.

It is part of officials versus cancer week. This is a week to raise awareness and also to raise funds in the battle against cancer.

Julie Goupille:” Our board has really grabbed onto this especially in light of the fact that so many of us have been touched personally by cancer.”

This year the money raised by IAABO 150 will stay local.

Goupille:” This year the funds that our board raises will be going to someone on our board who has recently been affected by cancer.”

Officials versus Cancer is a nationwide initiative in conjunction with the American Cancer Society and it has helped raise money and bring awareness to cancer research.

Goupille:” This year marks the 16th season that officials across the nation are doing something in partnership with the Ameican Cancer Society. We use pink whistles and lanyards to represent the fight against cancer and raising funds for that. National IAABO has raised over two and a half million dollars.

Basketball Coaches also raise awareness with coaches wearing sneakers during games this week and several schools around the County will be having pink out nights to raise awareness and support people with cancer

Goupille:” It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t had it personally or who had a loved one affected by it. To band together like that is a privilege and honor to bring awareness to this cause.”

