Moderate to Heavy Bands of Snow Continue to Develop Impacting Your Morning Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We started to see the leading snow develop late yesterday evening extending into the early morning hours. The heaviest bands did come through overnight with quiet a bit of snow falling. While those bands have transitioned to more of a moderate state, roads will likely continue to remain treacherous throughout the day limiting visibility as well.

Winter Storm Warning (WAGM)

While this system does look to wrap up by the afternoon, the National Weather Service has placed the county in a Winter Storm Warning through later on this evening, This is because of the potential for blowing snow throughout this evening with gusty winds. The low pressure system responsible for providing the snow continues to sit off to our northwest, but it is quickly advancing into the region.

Current Satellite and Radar (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, the potential for heavy wet snow will continue through the morning hours in far northern sections of the county. We are already starting to see a mixing line develop to our south lifting northward. I’m only expecting the line to get as far north as Presque Isle based on the state of temperatures. That will result in places south transitioning over to periods of moderate and heavy bands of rain. By the afternoon things do look to taper off leaving us with the lingering cloud cover. However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated to scattered snow showers developing on the backside of the system. The evening commute does look fine, but that is when winds will pick up in intensity, so this will be the greatest chance for blowing snow. Clouds do break apart overnight ahead of plenty of sunshine expected tomorrow. In terms of how much additional accumulation we will see out of this system, the highest totals will remain to the north where temperatures will remain well below the freezing mark. As you travel further south, those totals will begin to drop off due to where the mixing line does set itself up. The lowest of totals will be to the south where there will be the greater chance for some moderate to heavy bands of rain. Have a great day and stay safe!

