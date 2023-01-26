Update on Yesterday’s Fires in Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Caribou Fires 25 JAN 2023

An update to a story Newssource 8 is continuing to follow for you: Early yesterday morning around 2 AM, fire crews were alerted of a structure fire in at 4 Water Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire. We have learned that one resident jumped from the building during the time the fire broke out into the stream below. Injuries to that resident still remain unknown at this time. Multiple departments were called on scene to assist with the blaze from surrounding towns. The building has been deemed a total loss with water damage to the surrounding fronts. The Maine State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to the scene to investigate later on in the evening. Crews were on scene until 10:30 PM. This fire continues to remain under investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Later on in the morning around 8:30 AM yesterday crews were alerted of another fire at a single family home on 273 Sweden Street at a two story home. When they arrived, smoke was pouring out of the building. As they attempted to battle the blaze, the structure did fail. No injuries have been reported from this fire at this time. The home is considered a total loss. The residents of the home have been displaced from the fire. The fire also remains under investigation at this time.

