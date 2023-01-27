Plenty of Sunshine and Cool Temperatures with More Chances for Snow Showers This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had quite a bit of snow move into the county mainly during the morning hours. We did have a mixing line set itself up to the south as warmer air moved in and that limited how much snow we did see in those places.

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure responsible for providing the snow and rain in the county yesterday now well off to east. That lead us to clearing skies this morning, but it has also brought in some cooler air. That cooler airmass will likely remain in places for most of the 8 day. In fact by the time we get to the early work week, temperatures will really struggle to make it past the mid teens.

Going hour by hour for you today, plenty of sunshine builds in for the morning and into the afternoon. Given that we will have plenty of sunshine it is possible we will see some melting in some spots for those of us who have any accumulating snow. Those who sustained all snow from yesterday’s system will likely see some of the accumulating snow blowing onto the roadways thanks to gusty westerly winds in place and that could cause some slick spots on the roadways. Once we do head into the evening hours, clouds will gradually increase and that will allow our overnight low temperatures to fall back below the zero degree mark.

Taking you into the weekend, all of us will be blanketed in the cloud cover as soon as the sun comes up. Models are trending at some isolated to scattered snow showers developing. The better chance for this will be during the late morning and into the afternoon. Anything we do see will be very quick to move out of the region and will not accumulate to much of anything. Sunday will be the greater chance for more widespread snow developing with our next system. The leading edge develops by the mid morning starting off with some lighter activity. It does look to pick up in intensity, but only to a moderate state. Things will taper off leading into the late evening resulting in cloud cover overnight.

Plenty more chances for snow showers develop through the end of the 8 day. Things do become more unsettled by the second half of the work week and high temperatures will remain cool. In fact on some days overnight lows will likely not even make it into the single digits. Have a great day!

