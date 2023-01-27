Remains Found Following Water Street Fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

*** UPDATE *** 2:03 PM January 27,2023

Human remains were located and recovered from the scene of the Water Street fire according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The department has not identified the individual and an autopsy is being performed today.

The fire itself remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshalls Office.

Public Safety Officials say that no further details are available at this time.

New details regarding the two fires yesterday in Caribou that displaced several families with one occupant currently unaccounted for.

The American Red Cross says that 13 Individuals, 11 Adults and Two children have sought services following the fires which has rendered the entire 7 Water Street block in caribou a loss.

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety adds that the State Fire Marshall, says One occupant of the building is unaccounted for with no additional information available at this time.

Units were on scene for a total of 21 hours Wednesday, and Water Street remains shutdown and an active scene as the Fire Marshalls Office continues its investigation. The Cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

The second fire at 273 Sweden Street, displaced one family and no injuries have been reported. Caribou Fire Department has deemed the home a total loss and the cause of this fire is also remains undetermined.

The American red Cross closed their reception center in their caribou office yesterday evening, but encourage anyone displaced by that fire that has not connected with them to call 1-800-RED-CROS

