Rybakina takes 1st set vs Sabalenka in Australian Open final

Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of...
Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Elena Rybakina has taken the first set 6-4 over Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the third game to put her ahead. The first three games were a serving clinic with both players combining for seven aces.

Sabalenka broke back in the eighth to even it at 4-4, but just as quickly Rybakina broke back and moved ahead 5-4. Sabalenka double-faulted to lose the game and then Rybakina took the final game to love.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. The Wimbledon champion beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested this season.

___

