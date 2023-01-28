Scattered Snow Shower Chances Saturday, with Widespread Snow Expected Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, more snow shower chances are expected going into the weekend. The past week plus now we’ve seen temperatures above average with the exception of Wednesday. This above average pattern is about to change going over the next week. Temperatures next week are expected to trend below average, with some days towards the end of next week trending well below average. This cooler weather is also expected to bring more chances for sunshine going into next week.

Above Average Temperatures Ending (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that we’ve seen setup over the region, providing the nice weather during the day today. This is expected to slide off to the north and east overnight tonight and allow for a weak area of low pressure sitting off to our west to move over the region going into the day tomorrow. This low pressure looks to bring warmer air into the region, along with the chances for scattered snow showers. Skies clear out briefly overnight saturday, before another low-pressure system enters the region going into Sunday, resulting in more widespread measurable snow across the county.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover increasing going into tomorrow morning. This cloud cover will limit how cold temperatures get overnight tonight. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the single digits below and above zero once again. Southerly winds are expected to remain light during the overnight hours, which will work to keep temperatures from cooling off any further.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with isolated chances for snow showers during the morning hours, with the better chance for snow showers coming during the afternoon. The bulk of the activity that we do see will be thanks to a weak cold front working through. Some of these snow showers could be heavy in nature, meaning they could put down a quick coating in a matter of minutes. Once these pass going into saturday evening, skies are expected to briefly clear out, allowing for cooler temperatures to work in going into Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be mild once again. Highs will likely work their way into the lower 30s for most spots. I think the best chance of climbing above freezing will be over southern and central Aroostook, with warmer air struggling to make it up to the valley. Snowfall with Saturday’s system doesn’t look to be much, with a coating to as much as an inch possible county wide. This will be enough snow to make roadways greasy in spots. Keep this in mind if you are traveling during the day saturday.

Snowfall Potential (Saturday) (WAGM-TV)

Sunday looks to start off with some breaks in the clouds, before cloud cover fills back in going into the morning hours. Snow showers begin by the early afternoon and look to be steady going into Sunday evening. It’s not until after midnight going into the early morning hours of monday that snow showers are expected to taper off, and more sunshine is expected going into next week. Snowfall with Sunday’s system does look to bring more in terms of accumulation, but overall, I’m not expecting major impacts from this system. I think a widespread 4-8 inches of snow will cover much of the county, with better chances of higher amounts occurring through the central parts of the county.

Snowfall Potential (Sunday PM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and stay safe!

