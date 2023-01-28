Sports Extra January 27th, 2023

By Jonathon Eigenmann
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was the busiest night of Sports Extra so far with 13 games played around the county, here are the list of scores from Today’s action

Boys:

Caribou Vikings 72 MDI Trojans 46

Ellsworth Eagles 64 Presque Isle Wildcats 57

SAHS Warriors 76 Fort Fairfield Tigers 58

Houlton/GHCA Shiretowners 44 Belfast Lions 39

CAHS Panthers 51 Madawaska Owls 44

Ashland Hornets 40 Van Buren Crusaders 35

Girls:

MDI Trojans 49 Caribou Vikings 47

Ellsworth Eagles 62 Presque Isle Wildcats 32

Ashland Hornets 37 Van Buren Crusaders 19

CAHS Panthers 51 Madawaska Owls 30

Fort Kent Warriors 66 Fort Fairfield Tigers 28

College-

Men: UMF Beavers 75 UMPI Owls 72

Women: UMPI Owls 74 UMF Beavers 47

