Sports Extra January 27th, 2023
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was the busiest night of Sports Extra so far with 13 games played around the county, here are the list of scores from Today’s action
Boys:
Caribou Vikings 72 MDI Trojans 46
Ellsworth Eagles 64 Presque Isle Wildcats 57
SAHS Warriors 76 Fort Fairfield Tigers 58
Houlton/GHCA Shiretowners 44 Belfast Lions 39
CAHS Panthers 51 Madawaska Owls 44
Ashland Hornets 40 Van Buren Crusaders 35
Girls:
MDI Trojans 49 Caribou Vikings 47
Ellsworth Eagles 62 Presque Isle Wildcats 32
Ashland Hornets 37 Van Buren Crusaders 19
CAHS Panthers 51 Madawaska Owls 30
Fort Kent Warriors 66 Fort Fairfield Tigers 28
College-
Men: UMF Beavers 75 UMPI Owls 72
Women: UMPI Owls 74 UMF Beavers 47
