Snow Fills into the County This Afternoon Wrapping up This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Sunday. Snow is expected to enter the region this afternoon bringing some widespread snow this afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

The National Weather Service has placed the county in a winter weather advisory through the early morning hours of tomorrow when this system does look to wrap up. Going hour by hour for you, the activity looks to remain light and begins just after lunch time. As we do go through the course of the next couple of hours, we will have the chance of picking up on some more moderate bands by the afternoon and evening. This looks to be where the greatest impacts from this system look to be centered around. By mid to late evening, as the system wraps up, we will be left with some lighter bands. That will leave us with some lingering clouds this evening. With high temperatures only expected to make it into the upper teens and lower 20s, it’s likely we will be dealing with some slick spots on the roadways, so you will want to keep that in mind through the course of the day.

Snow Accumulation (WAGM)

In terms of how much accumulation I am thinking with this system, the highest totals will remain in northern sections of the county. At best these locations will pick up on between 3 and 6 inches of snow. As you travel further south, those totals will drop off based on dry air attempting to work in place. Areas like Houlton and into Washington County will likely only see between 1 and 3 inches. Have a great weekend and stay safe!

