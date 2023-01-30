Celebrating 50 years of Title IX

By Rene Cloukey
Jan. 30, 2023
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - This is a milestone year for Title IX. This is the 50th anniversary of the law that went into effect in 1973.

The Maine Principals’ Association and the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame are celebrating the anniversary at five girls games around the state this weekend.

They want to recognize Title IX so they looked at different corners of the state. They figured we would have some good basketball so to recognize the pioneers that set forth the opportunities for our young ladies. Our girls are reaping the benefits of the equal opportunity to be a part of athletics and it has shown a great thing all the way through.

Each of the girls will wear a shooting shirt acknowledging the milestone anniversary and there will be brochures given to fans in attendance.

Graves: ”We will have some brochures here with information. We have shirts for warmups for both Ellsworth and Caribou. Hopefully,people can be educated about it. I had some conversations with some of our girls today who were coming into get the shirts about what it is and what it means. it’s important to educate our communities and our athletes and hopefully that will continue to do this.”

