Roads to Recovery Temporarily Relocated Following Water Street Fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Peer recovery Center, Roads to Recovery, has been relocated following the fire on Water Street where the center is located. But, Recovery Center Manager Stacie Lamoreau says it’s only temporary.

“The beginning section of 1 Water Street, which is where our center is located and then some apartments up above didn’t have any damage. There’s a little bit of a smoke smell still in there but the building itself had no water damage, no fire damage, anything like that. They were able to get the heat and the electricity turned back on so we are in the process of figuring out when we’re going move back into the space. Right now it’s a one way street because of all the debris that’s still in the road, so just for the safety of everybody we potentially are going to wait until they get that cleaned up. Right now we are pretty much across the street at 43 Hatch Drive, we’re at the Harvest Inn Peer Center temporarily so we’re still available for people so we will let everybody know when were able to open back up.”

The American Red Cross now says they’ve assisted 21 Individuals in relation to the Water Street Fire, to include 17 adults and 4 children. The Red Cross has identified a local organization that is accepting donations for those impacted. Parish of the Precious Blood at 31 Thomas Ave in Caribou is accepting donations of Goods, gift cards, food and more.

