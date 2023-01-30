Single Vehicle Crash in Houlton Sends One Person To The Hospital

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Single Vehicle Crash on Sunday sent one New Brunswick Man to the Hospital. According to the Maine State Police " Maine State Police Troopers responded to the report of a personal injury crash on the south bound side of interstate 95 in Houlton. Ervin CARTER, 88, of Elmwood NB, was traveling south when he lost control of his 2010 GMC pickup. CARTER’s vehicle crossed both lanes of travel before going over the guardrail. CARTER’s vehicle then spun 180 degrees and rolled several times down a steep embankment. CARTER was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was contacted due to spilled fuel and the proximity to the Meduxnekeag River.

The vehicle was removed by Bailey’s Towing and Recovery, Houlton.

The left lane of Interstate 95 south bound, was closed for approximately three hours while the truck was removed from the median.”

