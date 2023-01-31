Clouds Break Apart This Afternoon Allowing Temperatures to Drop Tonight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off under partly cloudy skies, but clouds eventually built up and increased into the afternoon ahead of some scattered snow showers. While they were pretty quick to move out of the region they did create a quick coating of accumulation on the roadways. Given that temperatures this morning have started off in the single digits it’s likely there could be some slick spots on the roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the weak area of low pressure that brought us the snow showers yesterday evening continuing to weaken. As it does high pressure will make a return to the county providing us with plenty of sunshine by mid week. It’s hard to see right now on our map, but the cold front currently sitting in far northern Canada is what will bring us that Arctic blast by the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend.

Clearing Skies Tonight (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, clouds will likely stick around throughout the morning. During that time I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated snow showers to develop. Once we do go into the afternoon clouds begin will decrease leading us to some partly sunny skies. The better chance for clouds to clear out completely will be centered towards the evening commute. Clearing skies will continue overnight ahead of plenty of sunshine developing throughout tomorrow. Because skies will remain clear overnight it will allow our overnight lows to plummet. Most if not all of us will be dealing with lows into the negative teens.

Feels-like temps tomorrow (WAGM)

These temperatures do not factor in the wind chills throughout the evening. Just before the evening commute, winds will pick up causing our temperatures to feel well below zero. By later on in the evening those feels-like temperatures will land into the teens and twenties below zero. This does look to extend into the morning hours of tomorrow, so you will need to bundle up as frostbite will be a concern. The improvements do not come until the sun rises tomorrow and even then we will only return to feels-like temperatures into the single digits below zero.

The extended forecast features an overall quiet weather pattern with not many chances for snow. The bigger story this week will be the arctic blast for the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. The good news is temperatures will make improvements by the end of the 8 day.

