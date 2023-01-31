Clouds to Start Tomorrow with Clearing Skies Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This morning we started the day off under partly cloudy skies, but clouds quickly increased into the afternoon hours. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that does look to bring some scattered snow showers to the region sitting just over the county. High pressure will make a return to the county by mid week, but it will be paired with some cooler temperatures. Temperatures right now are sitting in the mid to upper teens. And that is where our temperature sits outside our studios in Presque Isle. What we do have going for us is our winds have been remaining fairly light the past couple of hours, so that has kept our feels- like temperatures right around where our temperatures sit.

Futurecast This Evening (WAGM)

Going through the rest of this evening, the better chance for any accumulating snow will be centered towards later on this evening. Most of the accumulation will likely occur in the western half of the county. At best I’m only expecting between a dusting and an inch. Overnight tonight we will see a second round of snow showers. As this minor disturbance exits the region, clouds will linger, but they will eventually break apart. Even though clouds will stick around this evening, our overnight lows will fall back into the lower single digits. Winds do look to remain quiet overnight, so the good news is we will only feel like the lower single digits.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow looks to remain dry, but I don’t think many of us will have a chance to break apart from the cloud cover through the morning hours. As we head into the mid morning, I wouldn’t rule out a few isolated snow showers developing. The better chance for breaking apart from the cloud cover will be towards the evening hours. It does look to be a bit of a more gradual clearing overnight leading us to a day full of plenty of sunshine into the daytime on Wednesday.

Future feels-like temps (WAGM)

The bigger story tomorrow will be our feels like temperatures. Advancing throughout the daytime, temperatures will only feel cooler. The warmer spots on the map heading into the afternoon do look to be in eastern sections of the county. The cold air does continue into the late evening with temperatures feeling like the negative 20s. You will want to make sure you are bundled up on Wednesday morning as well heading out the door. With temperatures feeling like this frostbite can set in on any exposed skin pretty quickly.

The 8 day forecast features a quiet weather pattern with not many chances for snow. We are continuing to track some bitter cold temperatures towards the end of the work week with highs not even making it past the single digits below zero. That of course is not factoring in the wind chill. We will warm things up by the end of the 8 day.

For more on this evening's forecast tune in to this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

