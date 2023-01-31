Presque Isle Historical Society celebrates 60th anniversary.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Historical Society is celebrating 60 years!

Founded in 1963, the Presque Isle Historical Society is made up of all volunteers. It’s mission, according to Kim Smith, the secretary and Treasurer for the society, is to study, promote and preserve the history, culture, heritage and artifacts of Presque Isle. To celebrate this anniversary, the Historical Society will be holding several events over the next year. Those events include a new free virtual online tour of the Maysville Museum, an antique automobile club of America car show, a Victorian tea and a new Christmas House tour. All of the events will be free to the public. Smith says this celebration will shine a light on all the historical society has to offer to the community.

Kim Smith, the PI Historical Society Secretary and Treasurer says, “It’s kind of fun if you’re a historical society and you actually are historical, because you’ve been around for a long time, so that’s nice. And you know we have a lot of new people in town, who don’t necessarily know that we exist and what services we offer because they’re still learning about the community. And I think we do, really offer some fantastic things for the residents of this community for people of all ages. From school children right up to our older adults.”

Information about the events coming up at the Presque Isle Historical Society, both for the regular season and for the anniversary will be available on the website at pihistory.org. Facebook events will also be created ahead of the 60th anniversary events. Here is the link to the new virtual tour of the Maysville Museum https://youtu.be/UAQHw6IonRg.

