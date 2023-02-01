Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Beyoncé is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States.

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Her tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin Feb. 6, and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Sasaki was nearly hit by a boulder that officials say crashed through her home’s...
WATCH: Huge boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to...
Woman shot, seriously injured during jog
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Sledding the County: Chapman Ridge Runners
Sledding the County: Chapman Ridge Runner’s New Drag Built by NMCC Students
Water Street Fire Caribou, ME
Remains of an Unidentified Man Found Following Water Street Fire

Latest News

New research shows that students suffered significant setbacks in their learning progress...
Research shows that sudents suffered big pandemic setbacks
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home
FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House