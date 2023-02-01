Clear Skies Allow for Chilly Temperatures Overnight Tonight; Plenty of Sunshine Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After another round of snow showers during the overnight hours and into this morning, most spots woke up to another coating of snow on the ground. This wasn’t really enough snow to measure in a lot of places, but the places that did measure ended up seeing an inch or two.

Snowfall Reports (Yesterday - This Morning) (WAGM-TV)

Today was also the last day of January, and overall, the month ended up above average in terms of temperatures. Overall, we did see 6 days with below average temperatures, but there wasn’t as much difference between the coldest high temperature and the average versus the warmest high temperature and the average. Going into the month of February, things are looking to change, with an artic blast of air expected going into this weekend.

January in Review (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

Looking at how the month stacked up compared to previous year, while we weren’t the warmest January recorded in terms of average temperatures for the month, we were the third warmest since records have been kept in Caribou.

Warmest January in Caribou? (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure sitting back off to our west, is expected to move into the region later tonight, and provide plenty of sunshine going through tomorrow. This area of high pressure also provides northwesterly winds during the day tomorrow, which will work to keep temperatures feeling a lot cooler than what they actually are. Snow shower chances return Thursday as a weak area of low pressure and cold front are expected to move through.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows any lingering cloud cover quickly clearing out, resulting in partly to mostly clear skies through the rest of the overnight. This will help temperatures continue to drop off through the rest of the overnight hours, and result in plenty of sunshine during the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the teens below zero for everyone. These are thermometer readings, and some of the coldest that we’ve seen so far this season. Northwesterly winds could still be strong during the evening hours, but eventually shift into the southwest overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Thanks to the wind, feels-like temperatures are expected to be even colder going overnight tonight. Feels-like temperatures will likely sit in the lower to mid-20s below zero thanks to the wind during the overnight hours. Wind chills will still be a concern tomorrow, as actual air temperatures aren’t expected to get very warm, wind chills could be even colder.

Future Feels-Like Temperatures (7AM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

Wednesday ends up being a wonderful day with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover is expected to increase late Wednesday afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies expected by early Thursday morning. This cloud cover will act as a blanket during the overnight hours tomorrow night, keeping temperatures warmer than they would have fallen back to otherwise. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the mid to upper teens above zero. Southwesterly winds are expected to be gusty during the day tomorrow, which will also help to make temperatures feel even colder.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

