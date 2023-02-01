A Cold Start to the Morning with Plenty of Sunshine Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we started the morning off underneath the clouds, but they quickly decreased by the time we headed into the afternoon and evening. That lead us to some clearing skies right now and it is what has caused our temperatures to plummet.

Wind Chill Watch (WAGM)

Temperatures right now are already sitting well below the zero degree mark. In fact outside our studios here in Presque Isle we are at twenty five degrees below zero. The cold temperatures really do stretch across all of the county. Even in far southern sections of the county temperatures are down into the teens below zero. The good news is winds have consistently remained light preventing our feels-like temperatures from falling back any further, but you will want to bundle up heading out the door. The bitter cold air is right on our doorstep to our north in Canada in time for the end of the work week. That is why the National Weather Service has already placed the county in wind chill watch through the evening hours on Saturday when we start to make improvements.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The cold weather does look to be the big weather story for this week as this morning’s weather setup shows high pressure back in control. That will provide us with plenty of sunshine today. Our next chance for any snow looks to be centered towards the evening hours of tomorrow and it does look to be very scattered. This will be associated with a weaker low pressure system off to our west.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, sunshine continues to build into the region into the afternoon. Even though high temperatures will eventually make it into the mid teens, I think it will take a while to get to that point given the state of our temperatures right now. Clouds are expected to increase later on in the day ahead of those chances for scattered snow showers tomorrow evening. That will work in our favor to prevent our low temperatures from falling back further. Most of us will be hovering just above or below the zero degree mark.

