Northern Maine Renewable Energy Transmission Line Receives Approval of PUC

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has given final approval for bids to build a transmission line as part of the Northern Maine Renewable Energy Program.

The Transmission Line would distribute renewable energy generated in Northern Maine to other areas of the state, as well as Massachusetts who has committed to funding 40% of the project over a 20 year period. The line in question is necessary to export power generated in northern Maine, as the Northern Maine Grid is not interconnected with the rest of new England. Mainer’s will be responsible for the remaining 60% of the project which is approximately 1 Billion Dollars over the span of the first decade. The Project must be approved by the state legislature prior to construction beginning.

