Identity of Individual Found Dead During Water Street Fire Released
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -
According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, 30 Year Old Jason Donahue has been identified as the individual that was recovered following the fire on Water Street on January 25th, 2023.
The Maine State Police and State Fire Marshall’s Office say they are continuing to investigate the facts and circumstances that precipitated the fire.
