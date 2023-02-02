Identity of Individual Found Dead During Water Street Fire Released

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, 30 Year Old Jason Donahue has been identified as the individual that was recovered following the fire on Water Street on January 25th, 2023.

The Maine State Police and State Fire Marshall’s Office say they are continuing to investigate the facts and circumstances that precipitated the fire.

