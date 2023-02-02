North American IBU Continental Cup held in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center.

Many Biathlon skiers from around the state and parts of Canada took part in the North American IBU Continental Cup. Biathlon skiers raced Friday through Sunday in races consisting of alternating skiing and shooting on the trails. Wyatt Stevenson is a member of the Fort Kent Outdoor Ski team and recently started skiing in the summer. He says that it is all about finding that balance when competing in the event.

Wyatt Stevenson: “So I started over the summer, I haven’t done that many biathlon races I think this is my third or fourth one. It’s a mental and physical game if you focus on the misses during the shooting, you are going to flunk your skiing, but if you focus too much on your skiing you are going to flunk your shooting so you just got to find that balance.”

Stevenson says while it was a cold weekend being on the trails, it was a good time to compete and be around friends.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.