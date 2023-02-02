Snow Showers Develop This Evening with Bitter Cold Temperatures Ahead

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine build into the region. That has lead us to clearing skies this morning. It was another chilly start to the morning, but it is warmer than we were at this point yesterday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that provided us with plenty of sunshine now well off the map to our east. The cold front that does look to bring in those chances for scattered snow showers this evening now crossing into the region. Timing things out for you today, the better chance for seeing the sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. The increase in cloud cover will happen pretty quickly causing us to become blanketed in the cloud cover by the early afternoon. That’s when we will start to see the leading edge of those scattered snow showers. Anything we do see will be quick to move out of the region. Once we head into the evening the snow showers taper off leaving us with some lingering cloud cover, but they will quickly break apart ahead of sunshine expected tomorrow.

Winter Storm Watch (WAGM)

In terms of how much we will see accumulate out of these snow showers, the highest totals will be centered towards the north and west where we see most of the scattered snow showers develop. Those totals will drop off as you travel further south. It’s important to note that it will likely be hard to measure the snowfall we do see because of the threat for blowing snow leading into the overnight hours due to the presence of gusty winds out of the northwest. Because of that threat for blowing snow the National Weather Service has placed the county into a winter storm watch through the evening hours of Saturday.

Cold Air (WAGM)

The other big story this week will be the bitter cold temperatures expected through the weekend. The leading edge of the cooler air will be right on our doorstep by this evening. The coldest air is expected until the evening hours of Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday. That’s when I’m expected the greatest impacts to occur. Because of this the National Weather Service has also placed the county into a wind chill warning through Saturday evening. With those dangerous wind chills, frostbite will be a concern meaning it can occur on any exposed skin within a matter of minutes. Another chance for snow showers will occur for the second half of the weekend with temperatures warming up through the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.