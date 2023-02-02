Travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.
U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.(8213erika via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might have to do a little extra planning before your next international trip.

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme. It means U.S. travelers will have to get permission before entering the U.K.

While it’s not as rigorous as applying for a visa, the process should still be completed a few days before travel to avoid delays.

Travelers can apply online in a few minutes and should be prepared to pay a small fee.

The ETA scheme is planned to be fully activated by the end of the year. Officials said it’s part of the nation’s move to secure its borders.

The European Union said it also looking at creating a similar system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Water Street Fire Caribou, ME
Identity of Individual Found Dead During Water Street Fire Released
County Mutual Aid
Mutual Aid Between Emergency Services Critical to Response in Aroostook County
Picking Up the Pieces
Tenants and Businesses Begin to Pick Up the Pieces Following Water Street Fire
A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to...
Woman shot, seriously injured during jog

Latest News

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
Investigators say they found a cache of guns and ammunition in the high-rise apartment of a...
LA police say suspect arrested, preventing potential mass shooting
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
The CDC is investigating at least 55 infections in 12 states that have been linked to EzriCare...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police in standoff with shooting suspect in Oregon