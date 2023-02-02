Warming Center/Shelter Information for Aroostook County

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

FORT FAIRFIELD - The Town of Fort Fairfield will be opening a warming shelter at Fort Fairfield Community Center, at 18 Community Drive in the gymnasium. If you need a warm place to go, please call the Police Department at 472-3808 and let the dispatcher know what your needs are, and we will facilitate a warm place for you. You can also call the Fire Department at 472-3809 and request the same. The shelter will be opened as needed.

PORTAGE LAKE - The Town of Portage Lake will be opening their Town Hall building as a warming center during the predicted severe cold weather expected for Friday. It will be open at 7:30 am, not sure when we will close it, but it will be available at least until 2 pm when the town office closes.

FORT KENT - Town of Fort Kent, UMFK will provide a warming center at our Gymnasium at 23 University Drive, Fort Kent. Contact number is 207-551-9374. We are open from 8 am - 8 pm. Friday & Saturday.

BLAINE - Town of Blaine will be opening a Warming center at the Old Fashion Revival Center on the Kinney Road in Blaine for Friday and Saturday.

LIMESTONE - Town of Limestone Warming Center will be at the Limestone Community School, 93 High Street. For more information, please call 207-492-9037, Open as needed (24/7 if necessary).

PRESQUE ISLE - Presque Isle will have a warming shelter at The Hope and Prosperity Resource Center at 1 Edgemont Drive in Presque Isle, it is open, Monday from 8 am to 5 pm

Tuesday thru Friday from 8 am to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.

FMI about the center and available resources call us at 207-554-4143.

SINCLAIR - The Town of Sinclair will be opening a warming shelter at the Senior Center, located at 236 Sinclair Road and will be open Friday & Saturday.

PERHAM - The Town of Perham will be opening a warming shelter at the Perham Baptist Church at 701 Perham Road. It will be open Today, Friday and Saturday. For more information, please contact Pastor Dave at 207-455-4817.

CARIBOU - The City of Caribou will be opening the Caribou Wellness Center located at 55 Bennett Drive, Caribou as a warming center. The hours will be Friday and Saturday 6A.M.-8P.M. Should you need any assistance please call the Caribou Police Department at 493-3301. Stay safe and warm out there and please stay home and off the roads if you are able to do so.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Water Street Fire Caribou, ME
Identity of Individual Found Dead During Water Street Fire Released
County Mutual Aid
Mutual Aid Between Emergency Services Critical to Response in Aroostook County
Picking Up the Pieces
Tenants and Businesses Begin to Pick Up the Pieces Following Water Street Fire
A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to...
Woman shot, seriously injured during jog

Latest News

Van Buren handling snow removal one step at a time
Van Buren handling snow removal one step at a time
Van Buren handling snow removal one step at a time
Van Buren handling snow removal one step at a time
North American IBU Continental Cup held in Fort Kent
North American IBU Continental Cup held in Fort Kent
North American IBU Continental Cup held in Fort Kent
North American IBU Continental Cup held in Fort Kent