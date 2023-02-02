Warming Center/Shelter Information for Aroostook County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

FORT FAIRFIELD - The Town of Fort Fairfield will be opening a warming shelter at Fort Fairfield Community Center, at 18 Community Drive in the gymnasium. If you need a warm place to go, please call the Police Department at 472-3808 and let the dispatcher know what your needs are, and we will facilitate a warm place for you. You can also call the Fire Department at 472-3809 and request the same. The shelter will be opened as needed.

PORTAGE LAKE - The Town of Portage Lake will be opening their Town Hall building as a warming center during the predicted severe cold weather expected for Friday. It will be open at 7:30 am, not sure when we will close it, but it will be available at least until 2 pm when the town office closes.

FORT KENT - Town of Fort Kent, UMFK will provide a warming center at our Gymnasium at 23 University Drive, Fort Kent. Contact number is 207-551-9374. We are open from 8 am - 8 pm. Friday & Saturday.

BLAINE - Town of Blaine will be opening a Warming center at the Old Fashion Revival Center on the Kinney Road in Blaine for Friday and Saturday.

LIMESTONE - Town of Limestone Warming Center will be at the Limestone Community School, 93 High Street. For more information, please call 207-492-9037, Open as needed (24/7 if necessary).

PRESQUE ISLE - Presque Isle will have a warming shelter at The Hope and Prosperity Resource Center at 1 Edgemont Drive in Presque Isle, it is open, Monday from 8 am to 5 pm

Tuesday thru Friday from 8 am to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.

FMI about the center and available resources call us at 207-554-4143.

SINCLAIR - The Town of Sinclair will be opening a warming shelter at the Senior Center, located at 236 Sinclair Road and will be open Friday & Saturday.

PERHAM - The Town of Perham will be opening a warming shelter at the Perham Baptist Church at 701 Perham Road. It will be open Today, Friday and Saturday. For more information, please contact Pastor Dave at 207-455-4817.

CARIBOU - The City of Caribou will be opening the Caribou Wellness Center located at 55 Bennett Drive, Caribou as a warming center. The hours will be Friday and Saturday 6A.M.-8P.M. Should you need any assistance please call the Caribou Police Department at 493-3301. Stay safe and warm out there and please stay home and off the roads if you are able to do so.

