Clouds to Start with Plenty of Sunshine by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had an arctic blast make its way into the region heading into the weekend causing our temperatures to fall well below the zero degree mark with some brutal wind chills. We also had some snow showers move through overnight, but they didn’t amount to much and they tapered off leaving us with the cloud cover. Temperatures have rebounded by quite a bit with most of us into the upper teens and lower 20s at this point. However, with those temperatures below the freezing mark it’s likely we could be waking up to some slick spots on the roadways, so you may want to take a couple extra minutes on your commute.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that brought us the snow showers continuing to sit over the county. As it moves to our south I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated snow showers developing. Once it does exit the region, high pressure will be making a brief return the region providing us with plenty of sunshine for the second half of today.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Temperatures by this afternoon will eventually increase by a few degrees closer to the mid 20s. Timing things out for you, we will start the morning off blanketed into the cloud cover because of the snow showers we saw overnight. Clouds will eventually decrease by the time we head into the afternoon. I do think it will be bit of a gradual decrease leading us to partly sunny skies. The better chance for seeing a bit more of the sunshine will be centered towards just before the sun sets. Clearing skies will continue overnight, but that will allow our overnight lows to drop into the single digits below zero. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of us make it closer to the lower teens below zero. The good news is this does look to be the coolest night out of the next couple of days.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will be our next chance for some snow showers to develop, but not until we head into the late evening. That being said, we will start the morning off with those clearing skies before clouds build up and increase into the afternoon. Temperatures will spend another day into the mid 20s. We are continuing to track some additional chances for snow showers for the end of the work week, but highs will be in the 20s and 30s through the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.