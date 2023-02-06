Flights Cancelled at Presque Isle Airport Due to FAA Equipment Failure

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Flights in and out of Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) have been canceled since Saturday evening due to failure of a critical piece of equipment. The equipment is weather observation equipment, which is owned, operated, and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and not by the airport or the airlines.

Federal regulations dictate that no flights in or out of an airport can be made without weather reports from this equipment.

The equipment failure was reported to the FAA on Friday evening. The FAA has indicated that repairs are not able to be made until Monday or Tuesday.

For those with scheduled flights, to check the status of your flight, please lookup your flights on the United app or online at United.com.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.