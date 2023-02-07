Flights Resume at Presque Isle International Airport Following Equipment Failure

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Flights are back on schedule at the Presque Isle International Airport, after Flights in and out were cancelled over the weekend, due to the failure of a critical piece of equipment.

Scott Wardwell, Airport Director for PQI says the equipment is know as an Automated Weather Observing System or AWOS which provides real time information about airport weather conditions. The equipment is owned, operated and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration, and is required to be fully operational in order to land and takeoff.

“Only an FAA Certified AWOS technician can work on that system. So basically this late morning the FAA technician from Bangor arrived, checked out the equipment, got it back in operation and that was in time for United to make the decision to continue their schedule for today.”

Wardwell went on to say that, he’s not sure what knocked the equipment offline, though the cold and wind may be to blame. Now that it’s been fixed, All flights in and out of the airport should continue as scheduled.

