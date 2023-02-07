Fort Kent Garage Total Loss After Fire

Structure fire
Structure fire(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -Firefighters responded to a large garage fire on South Pearly brook road in Fort Kent Monday Afternoon. The garage, used for storing a paving company machine and light fabrication storage, was engulfed in the fire. The house that was 30 ft away started to burn, but firefighters concentrated on the house and were able to save it, keeping damage to the exterior of the house. While the house was saved, the garage was a total loss. Firefighters cleared the area around 6:30 Monday evening. Frenchville and eagle lake fire departments responded with mutual aid. The State fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

