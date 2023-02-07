Industrial Street Fire Ruled An Accident According To State Fire Marshal

A fire took place Friday Afternoon at Pete's Performance on Industrial St, Presque isle
A fire took place Friday Afternoon at Pete's Performance on Industrial St, Presque isle(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Fire that destroyed multiple businesses on Industrial Street In Presque Isle on Friday was ruled to have been caused accidentally, according to the State Fire Marshalls Office.

The fire started in a welding fabrication shop at the site, According to Shannon Moss, the Spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Presque Isle Fire Department arrived to the fire a little after 1 p.m on Friday and was assisted by Mapleton, Easton, and Caribou Fire Departments.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Unified Basketball team will take to the hardwood this winter in Presque Isle.
Presque Isle will have a Unified Basketball Team
.
Flights Cancelled at Presque Isle Airport Due to FAA Equipment Failure
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2023.
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame will induct two County Coaches this summer.
Sledding the County - Gateway Snowmobile Club
Sledding the County - Gateway Snowmobile Club

Latest News

PQI Flights Resume
Flights Resume at Presque Isle International Airport Following Equipment Failure
PQI Flights Resume
PQI Flights Resume
Intervention Aroostook: 1.17.2023
.
Flights Cancelled at Presque Isle Airport Due to FAA Equipment Failure