Industrial Street Fire Ruled An Accident According To State Fire Marshal

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Fire that destroyed multiple businesses on Industrial Street In Presque Isle on Friday was ruled to have been caused accidentally, according to the State Fire Marshalls Office.

The fire started in a welding fabrication shop at the site, According to Shannon Moss, the Spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Presque Isle Fire Department arrived to the fire a little after 1 p.m on Friday and was assisted by Mapleton, Easton, and Caribou Fire Departments.

