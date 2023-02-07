Intervention Aroostook: 1.17.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, starting off the New Year we look at the new tradition being created called “Dry January.” Shawn Cunningham reports.

A New Year has begun, and what many people are resolving to do is start the year off on a healthier note, cutting one thing out at least for the month of January and that’s alcohol. Its a trend called Dry January and its grown exponentially over the past two years.

Ellen Blake Public Health Educator, Maine CDC

“there is a lot of momentum for this it was bigger last year than I remember and its bigger this year and alcohol use did increase over the course of the pandemic and I think people feel a difference and I that healthier space for a bit.”

Experts say undoubtedly, Dry January can prove to be a bit easier for some than others. But the hope and far reaching goal is that regardless of whether you choose to continue to abstain, the month will be educational and illuminating for everyone who participates.

“what the value of this month really gives people is the power to realize that they can occasionally turn down alcohol and they’re not obligated to drink everytime its served and everytime its offered to them.”

And she explains saying no can actually help avoid a series of toxins in the body that come along with alcohol consumption...

“its a carcinogen and it goes everywhere in the body that water goes and so taking charge to be mindful of how we use this and why we want to use this and what social and cultural influences are there.”

And how saying YES or NO those influences can INFLUENCE the next generation...

“creating the idea that abstinence is not a dirty word and that you can choose to put aside substances to be more rpesent the same way you might put aside your cell phone and allow you to fully take in everything around you.”

She says various websites like Pinterest can offer mocktail solutions and recipes. And also she suggests considering fruit and vegetable juice options like apple juice, orange juice, carrot juice, tomato juice or seltzer water. She says there are all kinds of replacement mocktail solutions that make Dry January fun..and not just for January but all year long.

