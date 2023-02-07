More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with Snow Showers Returning Late Tomorrow Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. Most places woke up to another layer of snow on surfaces and roadways. Most of the higher end amounts were reported over northern and western parts of the county, with places further south and east not reporting much in terms of snowfall. This looks to be the case with our next system expected tomorrow night into early Wednesday, with most spots only picking up another coating to as much as a couple inches of snow.

Snowfall Reports from This Morning (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure sitting back off to our west this evening. This will continue to push east overnight tonight and is expected to be sitting directly overhead going into the day tomorrow. This sets us up with another nice day featuring plenty of sunshine, however temperatures will once again be a bit cooler, with highs expected to come up into the lower 20s. Once the snow showers pass through tomorrow night, temperatures are expected to warm back up going into Wednesday, with high temperatures expected to reach the lower to mid-30s by the afternoon.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to remain mostly clear. This will set us up for a great start to the day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Clear skies will also allow temperatures to drop rapidly overnight tonight, with low temperatures once again well below average waking up tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the single digits and teens below zero. Northerly winds are expected to be breezy during the overnight hours, which will help temperatures feel slightly cooler. Wind chills won’t be as big of a concern as what we saw at the end of last week though.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows a great start to the day with plenty of sunshine. Sadly, that nice weather doesn’t look to last, as cloud cover is expected to increase during the afternoon. By tomorrow evening, most spots look to be under mostly cloudy skies, with snow showers beginning after 8 pm for most spots. At this point snow showers look to be light to moderate in intensity, resulting in a coating to as much as a couple of inches on most surfaces before the system exits the region by sunrise Wednesday morning. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies to start Wednesday, before more sunshine is possible by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the lower 20s, a bit cooler than what we saw for high temperatures today. Easterly winds will be shifting into the southeast by the afternoon and begin to become more gusty across the county.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.