Sunshine to Start with Another Round of Snow Showers This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off blanketed in the cloud cover, but sunshine quickly filled back into the region by the afternoon. Clearing skies have continued this morning, but temperatures have started off below the zero degree mark because of the lack of cloud cover.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure remaining in control of our weather pattern as it sits over the county. It is a brief to the sunshine though because we are expecting clouds to gradually increase ahead of snow showers developing this evening. They do look to be more scattered in nature allowing for not much accumulation.

Tonight's Snow Showers (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, the better chance for the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to increase, but because it will be a bit more of a gradual increase it will lead us to some partly sunny skies. As we advance towards the evening commute, clouds will blanket the region, but we will remain dry. The leading edge of the snow showers does not come until later on in the evening eventually wrapping up by the early morning hours of tomorrow. That will leave us with some lingering clouds tomorrow morning. In terms of how much accumulation we are thinking from these snow showers, it doesn’t look to be much given how scattered they will be. The highest totals do look to remain to our north and even then most locations will pick up between one and three inches. As you travel further south in the county those totals will drop off based on the placement of the snow showers likely seeing between a dusting and an inch. With low temperatures falling back into the upper teens, it’s likely some of us will be waking up to some slick spots on the roadways, so you will want to keep that in mind heading into your morning commute.

Temperature Trend (WAGM)

Tomorrow brings better weather with clouds once again breaking apart later on in the afternoon. Our next chance for some more widespread snow developing does look to be centered towards the end of the work week. We will continue to monitor this for you as it gets closer. Temperatures will climb above average into the 20s and 30s.

