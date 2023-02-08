Crash Monday Afternoon in Wallagrass Sends Two Teenagers to the Hospital with Serious Injuries

Crash in Wallagrass
Crash in Wallagrass(Maine State Police)
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) -

According to officials, the Maine State Police responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Sly Brook Road in Wallagrass late Monday afternoon. Eighteen year old Angel Bubar of Washburn was entering the road from a private driveway when he hit twenty one year old CJ Rocheleau of Fort Kent driving east on the road. Both Bubar and his passenger were seriously injured and transported to Northern Maine Medical Center. They were then life flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Both are in critical, but stable condition. Rocheleau was also taken to Northern Maine Medical Center, but has since been released. The crash remains under investigation.

