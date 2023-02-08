Electric Vehicle Chargers Expanding Throughout The County

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -Electric Vehicle Fast Charging will soon be available through even the most northern points of the state, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Luke Dyer -Van Buren Town Manager " We know that the future of vehicles for us is going to be electric cars and we figured it would be good for us to be in the forefront of this frontier”

Last summer, Efficiency Maine launched a Request for Proposal to install 4 Electric Vehicle Fast Charging stations throughout Aroostook and Northern Washington Counties. Recently, They announced which projects will receive the grants, Three of the projects were awarded to Irving Oil in Baileyville, Presque Isle, and Fort Kent. But one of them was unique

Luke” We are the only municipality awarded the grant, it’s $291,000 fully funded which includes all construction. It’s 3 charging stations that will charge 6 cars ultimately”

The Chargers that will be going into the 88 Main Street Van Buren Farmers Market Pavillion will be level 3 fast chargers, which can charge a vehicle in 15-20 minutes. Dyer adds that van buren has an advantage to other areas chargers have been placed throughout Aroostook County

Luke” One of the major benefits for the town of van buren is that we have our own electric utility. Because of that utility our electric rates are half of everybody else in the state of maine. I believe we have the second cheapest electricity rates in the entire state of maine which is incredible and because of that we can set a rate to charge the cars that is ultimately cheaper than everyone else”

And it’s not just the cost of electricity that has dyer hopeful that the EV Chargers will be popular, he says it also comes down to location.

Luke” We’re very strategically located for somebody that maybe picks up a charge in presque isle, they can come, stop in van buren, be able to do their fast charge, it should take them about 15-20 minutes and they’ll be on their way”

While their currently is a lack of infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Charging in the valley, dyer says there are EV Drivers that live and visit the region. He says when it comes time to fill up, they’re forced to either go south, or north.

Luke” there are some charging stations right across the border from us in saint leonard, two actually different types of chargers. several people are going to the port of entry, telling our US customs that they had gone to new brunswick to charge and now are returning to carry on their way in maine so now they wont have to cross the border to do that we will have that utility service right there for them”

Dyer hopes to have the chargers fully operational by May of 2024, CB, NS8

