PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Staying safe on the roads is important for everyone, including trucking companies. News Source 8 Isaac Potter has more on the growth of trucking safety in the state of Maine.

Christopher Cyr: “For our company approximately eleven years ago, Chamberland family held a meeting and they determined that they were going to turn around their culture of safety if they were going to remain in business.”

Christopher Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland. He says safety on the roads is a priority for their company. Brian Parke, the President and CEO of the Maine Motor Transport Association, says to promote safety and encourage trucking companies to focus on it, the association has an awards banquet where safety awards are handed out to deserving companies.

Brian Parke: “They are not talking about basic compliances with their regulations, that’s really just a starting point for the vast majority of the safe carriers that are out there. These companies in particular, they are going above and beyond the minimums by focusing on safety culture and investing into new equipment and technologies that are going to help them improve and help keep our roads safe.”

Cyr says over the past few years, he has been seeing state troopers and truckers coming together to make Maine safer.

Christopher Cyr: “Those inspections that we get roadside day in and day out. Those clean inspections, those violation free inspections, those serve to protect us. Should anything bad happen down the road, it serves to protect us, it shows that our culture of safety is strong and everyday we go to work, we try to preserve that.”

Aaron Hayden, the Commander for Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit for Maine State Police, says it is important for the public to do their part and share the roads to help keep everyone safe.

Aaron Hayden: “When they see these large trucks on the road, they have to share the roads. Industry and enforcement are working together to make the roads safe as possible and it’s everyday driver that has to also understand that these trucks are large. They weigh 80 thousand pounds, they are 75 feet long, and you got to give them some room, you got to give these drivers some room. These drivers are doing their best they can every day, they are professional drivers, and they working as hard as they can to keep the roads safe.”

Hayden adds the Maine State Police, the Maine Motor Transport Association, and other trucking companies like RF Chamberland will be working together to start a “Share the Roads” campaign with Maine Bureau Motor Vehicles soon. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

